Impact Healthcare REIT Seeks To Raise $67M With Share Sale

By Andrew McIntyre (January 27, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- Impact Healthcare REIT is looking to raise roughly £50 million ($66.9 million) with a planned sale of new shares, according to an announcement on Thursday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. Impact Healthcare REIT PLC, which invests in nursing homes and other senior living properties, said it plans to sell roughly 43.8 million shares at 114 pence per share, a 2.7% discount on the stock's closing price on Wednesday. The REIT plans to use proceeds from the offering to pay down existing debt, and also for upcoming acquisitions. Impact Health Partners LLP is the company's investment manager. "Our proposed initial...

