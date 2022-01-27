Axiata To Buy $606M Stake In Indonesian TV, Broadband Co.

By Benjamin Horney (January 27, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad will acquire Indonesian television and broadband operator PT Link Net in a two-part transaction that first sees the buyer paying about 8.72 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($606.2 million) for a stake of more than 66%, the companies said Thursday. The transaction sees Axiata Investments (Indonesia) Sdn Bhd teaming up with another Axiata subsidiary, called PT XL Axiata Tbk, with the duo buying a 66.03% equity interest in PT Link Net Tbk, according to a statement. The sellers are Asia Link Dewa Pte. Ltd. and PT First Media Tbk. Under the terms of the agreement, the buyers...

