Genworth Policyholders Ask Chancery For $1.55B Escrow

By Leslie Pappas (January 27, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- A group of policyholders who allege that Genworth Financial Inc. sabotaged the value of their long-term care policies through fraudulent asset transfers has asked the insurance company to set aside $1.55 billion for damages they are seeking in a Delaware Chancery Court class action. In a motion filed on Thursday, plaintiffs Richard F. Burkhart, William E. Kelly, Richard S. Lavery, Thomas R. Pratt and Gerald Green sought a preliminary injunction to prevent Genworth or certain subsidiaries from transferring any assets to company affiliates or paying any dividends to shareholders until the company sets aside the requested funds. Alternatively, the plaintiffs asked...

