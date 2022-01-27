IP Attorneys Warn District Court 'Playbook' Useless At ITC

By Dani Kass (January 27, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- With patent disputes increasingly heading to the U.S. International Trade Commission, attorneys on Thursday urged companies unfamiliar with the agency to ignore their usual "playbook" for patent cases when they face a complaint, and instead find specialized counsel. Litigation at the ITC moves at a breakneck speed that district court attorneys aren't accustomed to, and those litigators often don't know agency-specific rules or have insight about how its judges will treat the case, attorneys said on an IPWatchdog PTAB Masters 2022 panel. Given that ITC cases could lead to entire product lines being banned from importation, the attorneys encouraged companies to...

