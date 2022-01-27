HMRC Asks Justices To Overlook Accounting Standards

By Kevin Pinner (January 27, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- Judges shouldn't overlook accounting standards to enable subsidiaries to claim a parent company's accounting debits from granting options the companies purchased for employees through a benefit program using intercompany transactions, HM Revenue & Customs told the U.K.'s top court. Two financial firms should not be able to claim in calculating profits for corporate tax purposes their parent company's accounting debits from granting options to the companies' employees through an employee benefit program, counsel for HMRC told the U.K. Supreme Court. (iStock) Two financial firms should not be able to claim in calculating profits for corporate tax purposes their parent company's accounting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS