Calif. High Court Takes Up Fight Over County's Drilling Bans

By Morgan Conley (January 27, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's holding that an approved ballot initiative that would have banned new oil and gas wells, and phased out waste fluid disposal in a county south of San Francisco is preempted by state oil and gas laws. State Supreme Court Justices Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Goodwin Liu, Leondra Kruger and Martin J. Jenkins voted to grant the petition for review on Wednesday. The state's high court said it will therefore consider whether the 2016 ballot initiative, known as Measure Z, is preempted by a California law explicitly giving the state's oil and gas...

