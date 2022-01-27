SymBiosis Claims Biotech Firm's Fraud Led To Its Investment

By Jeff Montgomery (January 27, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- An interest of venture capital fund SymBiosis Capital Management LLC has sued in Delaware Chancery Court to reclaim its multimillion-dollar share of a $75.5 million investment round conducted by Platelet Biogenesis Inc., accusing the biotech business of inducing the deal through fraud. The suit comes about two months after PlateletBio's announcement that it had completed its funding round, with SymBiosis as a new investor in a project to support preclinical development of a leading, engineered "platelet-like cell" program as a novel therapy for immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disease. According to the heavily redacted complaint, made public Wednesday but originally filed under seal...

