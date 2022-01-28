Harter Secrest Appoints Two Partners To Lead Corning Office

By Matt Perez (January 28, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- Rochester, New York-based law firm Harter Secrest & Emery LLP on Thursday announced the appointment of two of its litigation members as partners-in-charge of the firm's Corning, New York, office. Partners Megan K. Dorritie and Sheldon K. Smith will succeed Leslie M. Connolly who will continue her practice in the firm's environmental, land use and zoning group. Dorritie is practice group leader for the firm's specialty and industry specific litigation group, member of its inclusion and equity committee and co-chair of its associate mentoring program. Smith is also a member of the firm's inclusion and equity committee and also co-chairs its...

