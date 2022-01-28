Tribes Face Risk In Okla. Case Despite Justices Saving McGirt

By Andrew Westney (January 28, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent refusal to overturn its landmark McGirt ruling came as a relief for Oklahoma tribes, but the court's decision to weigh the state's ability to prosecute non-Indians for crimes against Indians on tribal lands could disturb a longstanding balance between federal and state authorities across the country. The high court dealt a blow to the Sooner State on Jan. 21 by denying its bid to ditch the 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, which the state claimed was wrongly decided and created extensive jurisdictional problems by finding the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists, a ruling later extended to...

