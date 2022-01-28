Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Tribes Face Risk In Okla. Case Despite Justices Saving McGirt

By Andrew Westney (January 28, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent refusal to overturn its landmark McGirt ruling came as a relief for Oklahoma tribes, but the court's decision to weigh the state's ability to prosecute non-Indians for crimes against Indians on tribal lands could disturb a longstanding balance between federal and state authorities across the country.

The high court dealt a blow to the Sooner State on Jan. 21 by denying its bid to ditch the 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, which the state claimed was wrongly decided and created extensive jurisdictional problems by finding the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists, a ruling later extended to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!