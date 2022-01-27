Waiver Blocks Pa. Man's LA Fitness Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (January 27, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday gave the owners of a Philadelphia LA Fitness a win in a slip-and-fall suit alleging the company was responsible for a fall in which a patron injured his elbow, saying the membership agreement he signed when he joined the gym blocks all his claims. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that threw out claims by Peter Milshteyn over the 2017 fall, which occurred when he was going down the stairs from the gym's pool to the locker room during a power outage. Milshteyn fractured his right elbow in the fall and sued Fitness International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS