Construction Co. Must Face Negligence Claims In Racism Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 28, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge ruled Thursday that a construction company must face a lawsuit alleging it should have done more to discipline a supervisor who repeatedly lobbed a racial slur at a Black worker. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson rejected arguments from Mega Concrete Construction that it can't be held liable because there was no harassment after the initial incident, noting that Michael Phillips has testified about the fear and anxiety he felt after Robert Gallagher repeatedly called him the N-word. Judge Peterson added that an employer can also be held liable under federal civil rights law for failing to...

