8th Circ. Says No Immunity For 'Kettling' By St. Louis Cops

By Mike Curley (January 28, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit has decided it won't throw out a suit against St. Louis police officers alleging they violated the First and Fourth amendments by "kettling" and mass arresting more than 100 people following a 2017 protest, saying the allegations, and video that appears to confirm those allegations, throw doubt on the argument that they were using reasonable force. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed an order denying the dismissal of Brian Baude's suit against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Lt. Col. Gerald Leyshock, Lt. Scott Boyher, Lt. Timothy Sachs, Sgt. Randy Jemerson, Sgt. Matthew Karnowski, Sgt....

