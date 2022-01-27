Staffing Co. Says No Expert Needed On Strike-Breakers' Risks

By Matthew Santoni (January 27, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- Counsel for a temp agency said a labor expert's opinion wasn't necessary to drive home the dangers its workers faced crossing picket lines at a Pennsylvania steel mill, and asked a federal judge Thursday to exclude her testimony from a lawsuit over whether the temps should have been paid while being shuttled past the workers they were replacing. Erin Hatton, an associate professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo who has published books and articles on temporary staffing, had no direct knowledge of the 2015-2016 lockout at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s facilities or the agreements Strom Engineering made with...

