Seyfarth Grabs Greenberg Traurig Labor Management Expert

By James Mills (January 28, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has lured over a Greenberg Traurig LLP labor management pro to become a partner in its San Francisco office. Jamie R. Rich, who spent over six years at Greenberg Traurig, joins Seyfarth's labor management relations practice, the firm announced Thursday. She advises employers on employment litigation and labor management issues, as well as on matters coming before the National Labor Relations Board. She has also negotiated collective bargaining agreements and represented clients before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on discrimination and harassment issues, according to the firm's announcement. "I was attracted to Seyfarth just because of the deep...

