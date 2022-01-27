SEC Taps Ex-Cravath Partner To Be Corp Fin Deputy Director

By Katryna Perera (January 27, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that a former Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP partner has been named the agency's new deputy director of its disclosure program in the Division of Corporation Finance. LizAnn Eisen, who had been a partner at Cravath for more than a decade before becoming a professor, will help the division in its work of overseeing company filings, monitoring market trends and assessing emerging risks. Eisen is a current adjunct professor at Cornell Tech and the University of Oregon Law School, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to retiring from Cravath in 2018, Eisen had a...

