Boston Police, Fire Unions Win Brief Stay Of Vaccine Mandate

By Brian Dowling (January 27, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts intermediate-level appeals court on Thursday paused Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's requirement that all city employees get COVID-19 vaccines, as the justice reviews a lower court's decision to not grant an injunction for police and fire unions challenging the policy. Associate Justice Sabita Singh issued the stay in a brief docket order that gave the city one week to respond to the appeal filed by the Boston Firefighters Local 718, the Boston Police Superior Officer Federation and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society. The unions want to block Wu's policy requiring city employees to be vaccinated, saying it breaks earlier...

