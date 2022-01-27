10th Circ. Deals Trial Lawyer Partial Loss In TM Fight

By Adam Lidgett (January 27, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- Siding against famed litigator Gerry Spence in his bitter trademark fight with the legal training school he founded, a Tenth Circuit panel has said a lower court rightly found he couldn't use statements that could create confusion about his relationship with his former institution. The Thursday panel decision is the latest development in a case pitting Spence against the Trial Lawyers College, a nonprofit he founded in 1993 but left in 2020 amid an acrimonious dispute with its board. The college sued Spence for trademark infringement in 2020 after he launched a competing school called Gerry Spence's Trial Lawyers College at the...

