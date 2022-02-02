Applying The Latest Guidance On CCO Liability

By Steven Yadegari (February 2, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- A framework recently published by the National Society of Compliance Professionals[1] has reinvigorated the discussion regarding appropriate standards of liability for chief compliance officers. The NSCP identifies nine questions in evaluating the issue of CCO liability. Positing a "yes" answer to any of the nine questions mitigates against CCO liability. The question of when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should seek sanctions against a CCO has been a matter of ongoing debate within the industry for many years. This article reviews the NSCP framework and other approaches toward assessing potential CCO liability, concluding any such determinations should be clearly defined...

