Arizona Judge Is Latest To Block Contractor Vax Mandate

By Alyssa Aquino (January 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge ordered another injunction tying up President Joe Biden's federal contractor vaccination mandate, saying that letting it stand would grant the president a "breathtaking amount of authority" over public health. Following similar orders from federal judges in Kentucky, Missouri, Florida and Georgia, U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi agreed with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that Biden had overstepped his authority under the Procurement Act when he ordered federal contractors and subcontractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under Biden's read of the statute, any policy that could be linked to the law's goals of streamlining federal contracting would pass,...

