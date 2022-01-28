Immigration Policy Changes Are A Boon To STEM Employers

By Timothy D'Arduini, Lynn O'Brien and Andrew Kuntz (January 28, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Amid the "Great Resignation," as U.S. employers struggle to fill new or emerging STEM-related positions across in-demand fields such as data science, data analytics, and economics and computer science, the Biden-Harris administration announced changes to provide certain employers with additional recruitment or retention vehicles. These policy changes highlight U.S. support of the use of immigration within the confines of existing legal regulations to advance America's competitiveness. For those U.S. employers who recruit foreign students to fill STEM-related jobs, the applicant pool likely just expanded. First, the White House released a fact sheet titled "Biden-Harris Administration Actions to Attract STEM Talent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS