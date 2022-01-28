Tenn. Court Finds Dismissal Of Pig Injury Suit To Be Hogwash

By Jonathan Capriel (January 28, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- A Tennessee state appeals court has revived a woman's negligence lawsuit claiming a 40- to 50-pound pot-bellied pig named Baxter shoved her off a neighbor's front porch while she attempted to return two swine, saying the plaintiff shouldn't be punished for trying to "bring the bacon home." The three-judge panel on Tuesday overturned a Macon County trial court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the property owner, Gary Lynn Fuqua, who claimed he had no duty to his neighbor, Eltricia Laree Cook. He argued she was trespassing on his land when the perpetrating pig — who according to court records "had...

