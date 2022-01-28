Insurer Says Sotheby's Owed No Defense For Condo Sale Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 28, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- General Star National Insurance Co. told a Florida federal judge that it has no duty to defend a Sotheby's realty unit facing a draft lawsuit accusing one of its agents of pocketing $3.7 million of a condo sale's proceeds. In a reply Thursday to One Sotheby's motion to dismiss the suit, the insurer said that its willingness to defend the realty group did not mean it admitted a duty to defend, as the insurer reserved its right to deny coverage. "The reservation of rights letter expressly states that General Star's continued defense of One Sotheby's shall not be construed as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS