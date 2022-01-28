Walgreens Says E-Cig Maker Owes $2.6M For Sales Deal

By Lauraann Wood (January 28, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Walgreens has launched a $2.6 million contract dispute against electronic cigarette maker NJOY LLC in Illinois federal court, claiming the company unlawfully refused to pay money the manufacturer owes under promotional and audit agreements that helped get its products on the pharmacy retailer's shelves. Walgreen Co. claimed Thursday that NJOY's refusal to pay for more than 143,000 promotional product sales and more than $127,000 in transaction audit claims violates various agreements between them, at least one of which has been in place since 2011. The alleged breach has also unjustly enriched Arizona-based NJOY, the pharmacy retailer claimed. NJOY, however, disagrees with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS