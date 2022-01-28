Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens Says E-Cig Maker Owes $2.6M For Sales Deal

By Lauraann Wood (January 28, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Walgreens has launched a $2.6 million contract dispute against electronic cigarette maker NJOY LLC in Illinois federal court, claiming the company unlawfully refused to pay money the manufacturer owes under promotional and audit agreements that helped get its products on the pharmacy retailer's shelves.

Walgreen Co. claimed Thursday that NJOY's refusal to pay for more than 143,000 promotional product sales and more than $127,000 in transaction audit claims violates various agreements between them, at least one of which has been in place since 2011. The alleged breach has also unjustly enriched Arizona-based NJOY, the pharmacy retailer claimed.

NJOY, however, disagrees with...

