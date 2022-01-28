Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sprint Dealer Says T-Mobile Is Preying On Smaller Sellers

By Nadia Dreid (January 28, 2022, 10:07 PM EST) -- T-Mobile has pulled into federal court a $30 million suit accusing it of failing to follow through on legacy contracts acquired through its merger with Sprint, which a Tennessee telecommunications company says is designed to run small firms like it out of business.

Absolute Wireless filed the suit at the tail end of last year in Tennessee state court, but T-Mobile had the litigation removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Thursday. In it, Absolute Wireless, an authorized mobile phone seller, claims that its business was "destroyed" by the mobile behemoth, and that it wasn't the only...

