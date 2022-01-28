Law360's Pro Say: What Stephen Breyer Leaves Behind

Law360 (January 28, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- Stephen Breyer has rarely been the kind of Supreme Court justice to make headlines with his opinions and dissents, but he set the legal world abuzz this week with news of his impending retirement, opening up a key vacancy within the court's dwindling liberal bloc. On this week's Pro Say podcast we talk about Justice Breyer's legacy and what's to come for the high court. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px...

