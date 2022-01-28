Sichenzia Ross, Loeb Lead $2.5B Health Care Tech SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (January 28, 2022, 10:35 AM EST) -- Health care technology company ETAO, represented by Sichenzia Ross, will go public at a roughly $2.5 billion enterprise value by merging with a Loeb & Loeb-advised special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday. The agreement brings together ETAO International Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III, and the resulting entity is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ETAO," according to a statement. New York-headquartered ETAO has operations in the U.S., China, Canada and Australia, according to its website. The company provides a telehealth platform with more than 5 million registered users and owns...

