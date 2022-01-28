Investor Wins $6M In Fraud Suit Against Shipping Tycoon

By Silvia Martelli (January 28, 2022, 5:34 PM GMT) -- Shipping magnate George Logothetis persuaded a friend to invest in a joint venture for container ships by making false representations about the deal, a court in London ruled on Friday. Judge Andrew Baker said at the High Court that Logothetis, a British businessman based in the U.S., and Libra Holdings Ltd. — an international conglomerate of which he is the chief executive — are liable to Swindon Holdings & Finance Ltd. for deceiving it over a joint venture to invest in container vessels. Logothetis misrepresented the nature of the venture deal to his longtime friend, Victor Pisante, who indirectly controls Swindon and...

