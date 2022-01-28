Texas Justices Won't Rehear $1.2M Gold Coin Theft Dispute

By Eli Flesch (January 28, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to reconsider its $1.2 million coverage decision against a gold coin dealer that accepted fraudulent checks in exchange for a set of coins before UPS rerouted the coins to a shipping facility at the direction of a thief. The Texas Supreme Court refused to revisit a case in which coin dealer Dillon Gage argued a theft of gold coin shipments wasn't excluded from coverage under its policy. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The decision against Dillon Gage Inc. comes after the coin dealer had once more tried to argue that UPS' internal security failures allowed the thief...

