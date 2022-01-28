Fed. Circ. Backs High Solar Duties Over Chinese Secrecy

By Alex Lawson (January 28, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday signed off on the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to set higher duties on Chinese solar energy equipment in light of Beijing's refusal to cooperate with the government's subsidy investigation. The case revolves around a 2017 review of countervailing duties on Chinese solar cells in which Commerce suspected certain Chinese producers of receiving unfair subsidies in the form of cheap electricity provided by the government. When China declined to fully detail its energy pricing scheme, the agency filled the gap with adverse inferences to craft the levies. Bearing the brunt of those levies was Canadian Solar Inc....

