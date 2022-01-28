Ex-Roche Freedman Partner Must Face 'Bullying' Allegations

By Katryna Perera (January 28, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has decided that a fired co-founder of Roche Freedman LLP who was sued by his former partners over his alleged "erratic," "bullying" and "combative" behavior cannot escape the claims brought against him. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl denied Jason Cyrulnik's motion to dismiss the case and his request that the court refrain from exercising jurisdiction over the claims in favor of a suit that Cyrulnik filed in Florida federal court against the firm. The Florida case is currently stayed. According to the order, Cyrulnik filed his dismissal motion in August 2021 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS