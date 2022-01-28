Texas Justices To Consider TCEQ's Water Rights Authority

By Morgan Conley (January 28, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review three landowners' dispute over whether the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has the power to decide who owns surface water rights, which the state agency said it lacks the authority and ability to do. The state's high court granted a petition for review from Pape Partners Ltd., Glenn R. Pape, and Kenneth W. Pape and scheduled oral arguments for March 24. Two lower courts have agreed with DRR Family Properties LP and Louise W. Champagne that TCEQ has exclusive jurisdiction to decide water rights and that the Papes should have exhausted their administrative...

