GE Spinoff Asks Albright To Let LED Patent Suit Light Up Ohio

By Andrew Karpan (January 28, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- A private-equity-owned General Electric Co. spinoff told Judge Alan Albright that the Western District of Texas is no place to hear a bankrupt Pennsylvania lighting company's infringement lawsuit and wants the judge to send the case to a federal court in Ohio instead. The filing was lodged Thursday evening in Judge Albright's court in Waco and came from lawyers representing Cleveland-based Current Lighting Solutions LLC — which does business as GE Current, a Daintree company — against a patent suit from ALSI Holdings LLC, a holding company that took over Appalachian Lighting Systems Inc., a company based in the Pittsburgh suburb...

