Attys Fault Worsening EOIR Pandemic Communications

By Mike LaSusa (January 31, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Executive Office of Immigration Review has put out unclear guidance in recent weeks about pandemic-related operational changes, according to attorneys who say the increasingly haphazard communication has hurt their clients' ability to pursue their cases fairly and efficiently. Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the administrative immigration courts overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that they would pause the cases of noncitizens who aren't detained and don't have a legal representative until Feb. 7. But attorneys who represent noncitizens said the pause isn't fair to their clients — whose hearings are being pushed online, often with short notice and...

