DC Circ. Backs FERC Order In NE Power Plant Payment Row

By Keith Goldberg (January 28, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's conclusion that New England power producers could only recover costs incurred under new rules crafted by their regional grid operator after their revised rates were approved by FERC, and weren't entitled to any retroactive payments. An appeals court panel said FERC reasonably concluded that allowing Cogentrix Energy Power Management LLC and Vistra Corp. to recover costs for complying with grid reliability requirements under a new ISO New England formula before FERC formally approved their proposals would violate the so-called filed rate doctrine and agency rule against retroactive ratemaking. The filed-rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS