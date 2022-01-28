No Coverage For Atty Who Didn't Show At Trial, 8th Circ. Says

By Daniel Tay (January 28, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- An attorney for a steel fabricator who did not appear at a trial to represent it is not covered in a malpractice lawsuit stemming from that dispute because he did not tell his insurer about the possible claim against him, the Eighth Circuit said Friday. The panel rejected the argument by the steel fabricator, Legacy Steel Building Inc., that ALPS Property & Casualty Inc.'s professional liability policy covers Legacy's attorney Jeff Bredahl for damages stemming from the malpractice suit Legacy brought against Bredahl. Bredahl knew Legacy might bring a claim against him while he was applying for his policy and did...

