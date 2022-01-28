Michaels Can't Kill Copyright Suit Over Vampire Bat Vase

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 28, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to dismiss an art company's lawsuit alleging that Michaels used its vampire bat-themed mug design on a store-brand vase, ruling that he adequately pled his copyright infringement case. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Thursday denied the dismissal motion by The Michaels Cos. Inc., reasoning that Dellamorte LLC satisfied the copyright infringement pleading standard set by the Third Circuit's 2002 decision in Bradstreet Software Services Inc. v. Grace Consulting Inc. Under Bradstreet, copyright infringement plaintiffs must adequately allege ownership of a valid copyright and that there was unauthorized copying of the work's original elements....

