Groups Restart Lawsuit Seeking Chemours PFAS Tests

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 28, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Green groups have revived a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that aims to require The Chemours Co. to conduct health studies on dozens of "forever chemicals" that are manufactured in North Carolina. The Center for Environmental Health and other groups in 2020 petitioned the EPA to require Chemours to do the tests on 54 different per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that they said are putting hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents at risk. There are thousands of PFAS in the chemical family, and they're known as forever chemicals due their longevity in the human body and the...

