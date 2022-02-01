Law Firm Says Developer Knew Risky Tax Plan Might Fail

By Christopher Crosby (February 1, 2022, 5:45 PM GMT) -- Gowling WLG has hit back at the founder of a British game developer suing the firm in connection with a failed tax savings scheme, arguing that the businessman knew he could be liable for millions of pounds if the plan crumbled under scrutiny. In a filing at the High Court dated Jan. 26, counsel for the law firm rejected allegations that it failed to properly advise Ian Hetherington on litigation over an offshore tax plan. Hetherington, co-founder of a renowned computer game design studio, had instructed Gowling's predecessor, Lawrence Graham LLP, to advise him on a claim against Bristows LLP, which...

