M&S Settles With Aldi Over Caterpillar Cake IP Lawsuit

By Silvia Martelli (February 1, 2022, 2:33 PM GMT) -- Marks & Spencer has reached an agreement with Aldi over its lawsuit accusing the German discount store of copying the design of its popular Colin the Caterpillar cake. Deputy Master Timothy John Bowles signed off an agreement in a consent order filed on Thursday at the High Court, resolving a case brought by Marks & Spencer PLC over the alleged infringement by Aldi Stores Ltd. of its trademarks for the insect-themed milk-chocolate cake. The order allowed the claim to be withdrawn and said that the warring retail giants had reached a "confidential agreement" on Nov. 5. "The objective of the claim was...

