Ex-Davis Polk Atty's Late, Lengthy Filing Is Tossed

By Max Jaeger (January 28, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge didn't rule out sanctions on Friday as he tore up a days-late and exceedingly long filing by a fired Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP attorney suing the firm for job discrimination.

Davis Polk had asked a federal judge to disregard a fired attorney's filing and issue sanctions in a letter that called the attorney's submission "abusive in the extreme." Kaloma Cardwell failed to file a memorandum of law opposing the firm's motion for summary judgment by court's Jan. 21 deadline and instead submitted a 198-page counterstatement of facts three days later that was anything but the "short and concise"...

