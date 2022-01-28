CFTC Probing Winklevoss Crypto Co. After Feds Drop Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 28, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Company LLC, following an aborted criminal probe by Manhattan federal prosecutors, according to court filings and sources familiar with the matter. The CFTC's civil investigation remains ongoing, said two people with knowledge of the matter, though the exact nature of the probe remains unclear. It comes after prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York investigated Gemini between at least early summer 2018 until the matter was dropped without any charges in April 2021, according to the court filings....

