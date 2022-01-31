Polsinelli Snags 2 Ex-Nelson Mullins Attys In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (January 31, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has strengthened its corporate and transactional practice in Atlanta by adding two former Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP partners with mergers and acquisitions experience. Amanda Norcross and Suhail Seth were brought on as shareholders, the firm announced on Friday, joining a firm practice group that boasts 152 attorneys across the U.S. The new shareholders are the fourth and fifth corporate and transactional attorneys in the firm's Atlanta office, according to a firm spokesperson. The firm has 32 attorneys based in its Atlanta office, which it opened in 2014. Norcross and Seth told Law360 Pulse on Monday that they...

