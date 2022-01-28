Peloton Outruns Willfulness Claim In NordicTrack Patent Suit

By Lauren Berg (January 28, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- IFIT Inc., the company behind NordicTrack, hasn't sufficiently shown that Peloton willfully infringed one of its patents with the Peloton Bike+ "auto follow" feature that automatically adjusts the bike's resistance to a virtual class instructor's callout, a Delaware federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews partially granted Peloton Interactive Inc.'s bid to dismiss iFIT's suit, tossing a claim of willful infringement of U.S. Patent No. 10,864,407, but keeping alive a claim of enhanced damages, according to the five-page order. In its amended complaint filed in June, iFIT alleges that Peloton knew about the patent before it was served...

