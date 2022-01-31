Man Says USCIS Wrongly Refused To Waive $930 Filing Fee

By Alyssa Aquino (January 31, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- A Mexican national who was allegedly trafficked into the country sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, saying the agency wrongfully snubbed his request to waive the $930 required for a document vital to his application for a T-visa. Jeronimo Diaz de Jesus said the agency had "summarily denied" his request to waive the application costs for a waiver of inadmissibility, despite submitting evidence showing he couldn't afford the fee. Because he couldn't pay, USCIS denied the waiver of inadmissibility and discarded his request for a T-visa, a visa reserved for human trafficking survivors, he told a Maryland federal court on Friday....

