Feds Take Up Metal Co.'s $3.5M Contract Fight With Travelers

By Hope Patti (January 31, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. government, on behalf of McCorvey Sheet Metal Works LP, hit Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. with a $3.5 million suit after a policyholder failed to pay for construction work issued through a subcontract, according to a complaint filed in Maryland federal court. A Texas-based HVAC ductwork company sued Travelers and a federal contractor for failing to pay for work done on a laboratory reconstruction project, saying an unplanned workload cost it millions of dollars in damages. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) McCorvey, a Texas-based HVAC ductwork manufacturer and installer, said in the complaint filed Friday that Travelers and Walsh...

