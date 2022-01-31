Chubb Unit Ducks Defending Investment Firm From $8.5M Suit

By Ganesh Setty (January 31, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit has no duty to defend investment firm TriPacific Capital Advisors LLC in an $8.5 million employment suit because an exclusion bars coverage of the firm's liabilities stemming from contractual agreements, a California federal judge ruled. A former TriPacific's employee's agreement with the company falls within a contract exclusion in TriPacific's directors and officers policy, a federal judge found. (iStock.co/alexskopje) U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Friday that the underlying claims former firm employee Tom Mahathirath raised against TriPacific, its affiliated entity TriPacific Managers Inc. and TriPacific President Geoffrey Fearns arose out of an oral agreement Mahathirath said...

