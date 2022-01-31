FERC Urges DC Circ. To Nix NY Grid Market Review Fight

By Morgan Conley (January 31, 2022, 2:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit it rightfully tweaked New York's regional grid operator's plan for estimating future electricity demand because details are still being hashed out about how exactly an Empire State climate change law will be implemented. FERC defended its refusal to allow the New York Independent System Operator to shorten the expected economic life of a hypothetical power plant when estimating future demand levels for its capacity market. The agency said until it is decided how exactly New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act — which, among other things, aims to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040...

