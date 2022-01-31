Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Says La. Credit Union Must Repay $12M Of Gov't Funds

By Katryna Perera (January 31, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge ruled the U.S. Department of Treasury was not wrong to order a Louisiana credit union to repay more than $12 million in awards it received through the department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, finding the demand was not arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance on Friday granted the Treasury's motion for summary judgment and denied a cross-summary judgment motion from the plaintiff, OnPath Federal Credit Union.

OnPath sued the Treasury in May 2020 after the department demanded OnPath repay over $12 million in awards it had received over the...

