Shopify Says Publishers' Book Piracy Claims Should Be Nixed

By Dave Simpson (January 28, 2022, 10:38 PM EST) -- Shopify Inc. asked a Virginia federal court to toss a suit from a group of educational publishers alleging that the e-commerce company hosts and enables shop owners to sell pirated digital textbooks, highlighting Friday its "more-than-diligent" response to their more than 5,000 notices of infringement. Shopify said that when it receives notices that one of its listings may infringe the publishers' copyrights, it follows all of the procedure laid out by the U.S. Congress under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. "For more than 25 years, Congress has considered the public policy question of what to do about copyright infringement on the...

