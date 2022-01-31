Barratt Developments Buys Gladman For $336M

By Andrew McIntyre (January 31, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- Barratt Developments has purchased Gladman Developments for £250 million ($336.4 million) as the U.K. homebuilder seeks a partner that will help the company identify more development deals, according to an announcement from the firm on Monday. Barratt Developments PLC said its purchase of Gladman Developments Ltd., a so-called "land promoter," will create more building opportunities given Barratt's development expertise and Gladman's experience helping landowners generate development plans. Land promoters partner with landowners to create development plans, and Gladman's website indicates it does planning for both residential and commercial projects. Through the new partnership, Barratt seeks to ramp up its homebuilding efforts,...

